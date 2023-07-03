Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Raised by Analyst

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stantec in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 28th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $908.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.16 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.52%.

Stantec Trading Up 1.8 %

STN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James downgraded Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stantec in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $65.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 0.90. Stantec has a 1 year low of $42.74 and a 1 year high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.29.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stantec

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Stantec by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Stantec by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Stantec by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

(Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.