Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Surmodics, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Surmodics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.51). The consensus estimate for Surmodics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.84) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Surmodics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 34.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.99 million.

Surmodics Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SRDX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Surmodics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Surmodics from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

SRDX stock opened at $31.31 on Monday. Surmodics has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $442.41 million, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surmodics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRDX. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,585,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Surmodics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,650,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Surmodics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,059,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Surmodics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Surmodics by 25.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 281,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 56,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

