Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for TD SYNNEX Co. Lowered by Barrington Research (NYSE:SNX)

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) – Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for TD SYNNEX in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 28th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.82. The consensus estimate for TD SYNNEX’s current full-year earnings is $10.50 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TD SYNNEX’s FY2023 earnings at $10.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.80 EPS.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.12). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 0.0 %

SNX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

NYSE:SNX opened at $94.00 on Monday. TD SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.57.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other news, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $900,093.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,405.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $900,093.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,405.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $56,754.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,218.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,998 shares of company stock worth $3,266,155. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 11.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 202.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 35,593 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.