Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for ABM Industries Incorporated Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for ABM Industries in a report released on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for ABM Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share.

ABM has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $42.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.10. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.78.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 19.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after buying an additional 1,140,097 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,563,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,082,000 after buying an additional 56,435 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 9.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,108,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,742,000 after buying an additional 176,455 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,842,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,981,000 after buying an additional 20,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,836,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,527,000 after buying an additional 38,047 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $680,827.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,921,767.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

