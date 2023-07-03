Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Delta Air Lines in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $6.27 per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “top pick” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.32.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL stock opened at $47.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.65. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $47.73. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

