RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of RADCOM from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get RADCOM alerts:

RADCOM Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:RDCM opened at $9.46 on Monday. RADCOM has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98. The company has a market cap of $141.78 million, a PE ratio of -118.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RADCOM

RADCOM ( NASDAQ:RDCM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RADCOM will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in RADCOM by 114.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in RADCOM in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RADCOM by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 27,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of RADCOM by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 83,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

About RADCOM

(Free Report)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.