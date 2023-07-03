Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 255,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,631 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Fortive were worth $17,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 317.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $74.77 on Monday. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $74.87. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.68.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.08%.

FTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

