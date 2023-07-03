Raymond James & Associates Has $15.91 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $15,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 21.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $143.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $175.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.93.

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.