Raymond James & Associates Sells 28,233 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,233 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in PulteGroup were worth $15,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 20.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,101,034 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $77.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.98 and a 200-day moving average of $59.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $79.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.34.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 5.51%.

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.