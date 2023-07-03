Raymond James Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.11.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $6.34.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 1,066.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,082,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 517.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543,730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,160 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,000,946 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,627 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 449.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,765,452 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,022 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 526.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,411,044 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,123 shares during the period. 70.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

