Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $7,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 364,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,624,000 after purchasing an additional 35,693 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $22,074,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 83,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 32,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 97,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $72.02 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $79.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.30 and a 200-day moving average of $72.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.26%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

