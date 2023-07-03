Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 108,268 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,268 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $7,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,155,000 after acquiring an additional 161,667 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,876,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $220,230,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.79.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $94.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.93. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.32 and a 52-week high of $95.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 114.94%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

