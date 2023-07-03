Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $2.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $58.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16. Reading International has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 45.76% and a negative net margin of 15.31%.
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
