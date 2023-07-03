Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $2.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $58.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16. Reading International has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88.

Get Reading International alerts:

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 45.76% and a negative net margin of 15.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International

About Reading International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDI. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Reading International by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Reading International by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 250,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Reading International by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,565,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 562,290 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reading International by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 46,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Reading International by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 63,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.