Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 1.6 %

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $153.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. Regal Rexnord has a 1-year low of $108.82 and a 1-year high of $162.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 6.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 26.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 139.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Free Report

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.