Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Regulus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Regulus Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

RGLS stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 648,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

