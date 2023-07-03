Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLSFree Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Regulus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Regulus Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

RGLS stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLSFree Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 648,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

See Also

