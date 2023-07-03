Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2023

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLSFree Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Regulus Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ RGLS opened at $1.47 on Monday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.55.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLSFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 648,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.