Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Purchases 4,513 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 794,165 shares of company stock valued at $23,767,530. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

GOOGL stock opened at $119.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

