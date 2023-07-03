Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for NET Power Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NPWR)

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for NET Power in a research report issued on Thursday, June 29th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the year. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NET Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for NET Power’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

NPWR opened at $13.00 on Monday. NET Power has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19.

About NET Power

NET Power Inc, a clean energy technology company, develops and licenses technology that provides on-demand natural gas power with life cycle emissions. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

