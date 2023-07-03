Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Texas Roadhouse, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Texas Roadhouse’s current full-year earnings is $4.67 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $103.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $112.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.15. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $72.64 and a one year high of $116.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 82.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,359,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,581 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,844,000 after acquiring an additional 646,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after acquiring an additional 585,944 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth approximately $47,604,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $654,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,567,513. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,987 shares of company stock worth $1,325,639 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.76%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

