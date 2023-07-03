Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Bank of America Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Bank of America in a report issued on Friday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

BAC stock opened at $28.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $228.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.94. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

