Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 30th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $596.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.53 million.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

BMRN opened at $86.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.51. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $80.53 and a 1 year high of $117.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.11 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,896 shares in the company, valued at $42,402,205.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,400. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

