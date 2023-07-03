Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CRA International, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for CRA International in a report issued on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.37. The consensus estimate for CRA International’s current full-year earnings is $5.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.04). CRA International had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $152.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.59 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on CRA International from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $102.00 on Monday. CRA International has a 12-month low of $81.69 and a 12-month high of $128.10. The stock has a market cap of $717.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.05 and a 200-day moving average of $110.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRAI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CRA International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of CRA International during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 29.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CRA International during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 588.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $486,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,158 shares in the company, valued at $16,959,506.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CRA International’s payout ratio is 25.62%.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

