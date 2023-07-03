Research Analysts Offer Predictions for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) – William Blair cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a report issued on Wednesday, June 28th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.75. The consensus estimate for MSC Industrial Direct’s current full-year earnings is $6.30 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 1.0 %

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MSM. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $95.28 on Monday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $71.32 and a 52 week high of $98.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,178,000 after acquiring an additional 327,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,476,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,962,000 after buying an additional 72,338 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,926,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,812,000 after buying an additional 259,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,367,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,866,000 after buying an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,288,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,247,000 after buying an additional 56,030 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $586,157.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,048.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

