Research Analysts Set Expectations for AGCO Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of AGCO in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $3.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.09. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s current full-year earnings is $14.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.71 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.73 EPS.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AGCO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.33.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $131.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AGCO has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $145.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 21.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 118.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 10.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous dividend of $4.50. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

