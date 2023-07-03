Retirement Solution Inc. Sells 259 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Retirement Solution Inc. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 0.7% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 54,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 189,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 10.4% in the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 103,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,091,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 9.4% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 26,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $193.97 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $194.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.52.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,105 shares of company stock worth $25,234,985. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

