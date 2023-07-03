Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Retractable Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Retractable Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Retractable Technologies stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67. The company has a market cap of $34.43 million, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 2.17. Retractable Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 8.60.

Institutional Trading of Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies ( NYSE:RVP Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVP. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $880,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 122,231 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 512.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 90,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 248.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 86,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

About Retractable Technologies

(Free Report)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.