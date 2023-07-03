Reviewing PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Dazed (OTCMKTS:MEDH)

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) and Dazed (OTCMKTS:MEDH – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PayPal and Dazed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PayPal 9.63% 19.34% 5.00% Dazed N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PayPal and Dazed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PayPal 1 13 23 0 2.59 Dazed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

PayPal currently has a consensus price target of $97.44, indicating a potential upside of 46.02%. Given PayPal’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe PayPal is more favorable than Dazed.

PayPal has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dazed has a beta of 2.91, meaning that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.8% of PayPal shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of PayPal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PayPal and Dazed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PayPal $27.52 billion 2.71 $2.42 billion $2.37 28.16 Dazed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than Dazed.

Summary

PayPal beats Dazed on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Dazed

Dazed, Inc. focuses on retail, distribution, hospitality, licensing, and franchising of portfolio of counterculture brands. The company was formerly known as MedX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Dazed, Inc. in October 2022. Dazed, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

