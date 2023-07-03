RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
RF Industries Trading Down 0.7 %
RFIL opened at $4.15 on Monday. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $41,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 626,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,149.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About RF Industries
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
