RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

RFIL opened at $4.15 on Monday. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $41,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 626,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,149.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries

About RF Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the period. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

