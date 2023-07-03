RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $4.15 on Monday. RF Industries has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $42.70 million, a P/E ratio of 59.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 10,000 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $41,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 626,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,149.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

