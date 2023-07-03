RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RIBT opened at $1.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. The company has a market cap of $7.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. RiceBran Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $7.09.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter.
RiceBran Technologies Company Profile
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.
