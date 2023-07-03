RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIBT opened at $1.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. The company has a market cap of $7.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. RiceBran Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $7.09.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIBT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 185,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Free Report)

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.