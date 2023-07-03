Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

Shares of RMCF opened at $5.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.96. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $7.29.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.15 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 17.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RMCF Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

