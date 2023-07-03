Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance
Shares of RMCF opened at $5.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.34. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.96.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.15 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 17.23%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
