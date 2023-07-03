Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

Shares of RMCF opened at $5.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.34. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.15 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 17.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RMCF Free Report ) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.81% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

