Romano Brothers AND Company Has $21.06 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Romano Brothers AND Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,688 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.3% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MKT Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.9% in the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $193.97 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $194.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,105 shares of company stock valued at $25,234,985. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

