Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 1,362 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 49.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,110 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $95,829,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,073,056 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $130,175,000 after buying an additional 2,310,476 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 227.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,718,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,259 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,989 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,949,000 after acquiring an additional 967,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,842.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 884,453 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,102,000 after acquiring an additional 935,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $187,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 912,746 shares in the company, valued at $27,309,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $187,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,309,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $27,414.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,800 shares of company stock valued at $801,630 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $31.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.31. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $34.53.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.07.

Juniper Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

