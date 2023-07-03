Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $104,000 Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 671.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAN. Argus downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $79.40 on Monday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.57.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 1.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 42.73%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

