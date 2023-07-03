Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $111,000 Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 83.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Acuity Brands Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy purchased 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at $333,643.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $163.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.19 and a 200-day moving average of $171.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.30 and a 52-week high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.51. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $943.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.99 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.48%.

About Acuity Brands

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

Featured Stories

