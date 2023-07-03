Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $129,000 Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 227.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Moderna by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $121.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.94 and its 200 day moving average is $153.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRNA. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group raised Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 27,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total value of $3,302,862.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,254,991.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 27,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total value of $3,302,862.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,254,991.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total transaction of $147,565.95. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,631,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,913,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 464,005 shares of company stock valued at $61,797,775. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.



