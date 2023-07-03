Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,853 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROST. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.89.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST stock opened at $112.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $122.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.36.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,087 shares of company stock valued at $5,583,866 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

