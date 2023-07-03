S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Purchases 1,080 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,291 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.7% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $340.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $321.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.55. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $351.47.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Macquarie raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.18.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

