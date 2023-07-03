Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SALM opened at $0.96 on Monday. Salem Media Group has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $63.49 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salem Media Group

About Salem Media Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Salem Media Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 49,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Salem Media Group by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 70,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Salem Media Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Salem Media Group by 64.7% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 16,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

