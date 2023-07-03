Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group Price Performance
Shares of SALM stock opened at $0.96 on Monday. Salem Media Group has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $63.49 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salem Media Group
About Salem Media Group
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
