Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Price Performance

Shares of SALM stock opened at $0.96 on Monday. Salem Media Group has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $63.49 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salem Media Group

About Salem Media Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SALM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 70,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 49,025 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.