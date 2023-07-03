Saratoga Investment (SAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $32.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 million. On average, analysts expect Saratoga Investment to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment Stock Performance

Shares of SAR opened at $26.99 on Monday. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $28.87. The company has a market cap of $320.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average of $25.99.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 12th. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 133.97%.

In other news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $47,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,775 shares in the company, valued at $16,423,542.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 554.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on Saratoga Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

About Saratoga Investment

(Free Report)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.