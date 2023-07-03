Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 93,105.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,227,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,945,000 after buying an additional 140,076,592 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 37,036,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,533,000 after buying an additional 728,456 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,814,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,502,000 after buying an additional 37,508 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,377,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,471,000 after buying an additional 93,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,710,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,288,000 after buying an additional 545,354 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $33.77 on Monday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.39.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

