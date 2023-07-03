Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $74.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $75.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

