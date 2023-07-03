SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Short Interest Update

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the May 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SCWorx Stock Down 7.7 %

WORX opened at $0.40 on Monday. SCWorx has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.32.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. SCWorx had a negative net margin of 40.49% and a negative return on equity of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry.

