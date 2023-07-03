SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $8.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.06. SeaChange International has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SeaChange International had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.16 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SeaChange International during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SeaChange International during the first quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in SeaChange International during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in SeaChange International during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SeaChange International by 122,509.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107,808 shares in the last quarter.

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

