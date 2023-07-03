SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Up 1.7 %

SEAC stock opened at $8.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09. The company has a market cap of $21.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.06. SeaChange International has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $13.24.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.16 million during the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 27.84% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%.

Institutional Trading of SeaChange International

About SeaChange International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in SeaChange International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SeaChange International by 122,509.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107,808 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at $41,000.

(Free Report)

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

See Also

