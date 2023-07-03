SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Stock Up 1.7 %
SEAC stock opened at $8.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09. The company has a market cap of $21.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.06. SeaChange International has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $13.24.
SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.16 million during the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 27.84% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%.
Institutional Trading of SeaChange International
About SeaChange International
SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SeaChange International
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.