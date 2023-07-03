Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,576,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,828,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,229,000 after purchasing an additional 97,945 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,513,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,364,000 after purchasing an additional 116,134 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 8.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,864,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,874,000 after purchasing an additional 140,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,485,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,099,000 after purchasing an additional 11,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.64.

Sealed Air Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $40.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.34 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.47.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 196.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.88%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

