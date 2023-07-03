Seaport Res Ptn Comments on The Bank of New York Mellon Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $4.78 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

BK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.12.

Shares of BK opened at $44.52 on Monday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average of $45.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,604,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,986,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,998,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,117 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,006,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365,044 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,130,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $779,785,000 after acquiring an additional 647,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,302,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $693,747,000 after buying an additional 227,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

