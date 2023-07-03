Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Ashland in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.84. The consensus estimate for Ashland’s current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ashland’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). Ashland had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Ashland Price Performance

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ashland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashland in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ashland from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ashland from $129.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ashland from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Ashland stock opened at $86.91 on Monday. Ashland has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $114.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.25 and a 200-day moving average of $98.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ashland declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 21.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ashland by 403.3% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 545,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,998,000 after purchasing an additional 436,868 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Ashland during the 1st quarter valued at $36,640,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ashland in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,908,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Ashland by 33.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,092,000 after purchasing an additional 259,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Ashland by 229.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 355,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,518,000 after acquiring an additional 247,651 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.